C3, C4 & CAM Plants

in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to the differences between C three, C four and cam plants. And so it's important to recall from our previous lesson videos that photo respiration is actually a bad thing for plants because photo respiration recall from our previous lesson. Videos will waste energy in the form of a T, p and N a d ph toe make carbon dioxide gas or CO. Two, which is really the opposite of what photosynthesis does, which is consume or use carbon dioxide. And so, ultimately, photo respiration is going to make photosynthesis inefficient. And that's why photo respiration is a bad thing for plants that plants want to try to avoid or minimize. Now here in this lesson, what we're saying is that in hot temperatures, it actually turns out that it's the C three plants, specifically that are most susceptible to photo respiration. But some other plants have been able to evolve a solution for photo respiration, and this includes the C four and the cam plants. And so the C four and the cam plants have evolved a slightly different variation, and the way that they do photosynthesis that allows them to avoid or minimize photo respiration. And so this allows. See foreign cam plants toe better. Withstand hot temperatures that C three plants are not ableto withstand those hot temperatures. And so once again, C four and CAM plants are able to better withstand hot temperatures because they've evolved a solution to be able to minimize or avoid photo respiration. And so moving forward in our course. In our next video, we're going to talk more about the differences between C three plants, C four plants and cam plants. But for now, let's take a look at this image down below that we have here, which is really a map of our lesson on photosynthesis and notice. Already in our previous lesson videos, we've talked about the light reactions and the Calvin cycle, which are the two stages of photosynthesis. And so because we've already talked about thes, that's why they're grayed out in this image here. And we did talk about the light reactions in the Calvin cycle reactions, um, under the conditions where the Sta Mata were in an open position where gas exchange was able to occur. But also in our previous lesson videos, we talked about how in hot temperatures plants will close. There's the Mata to prevent dehydration, but when they close their Samata, they also are going to prevent gas exchange. And by preventing gas exchange, this is going to lead to photo respiration. And here in this video, we're telling you that it's actually the C three plants that are most susceptible to photo respiration. And so here we're indicating that we're calling it. See three photo respiration Now again, see three photo Respiration is a bad thing for plants that wastes energy and makes carbon dioxide. So plants want to be able to avoid or minimize photo respiration, and some plants have actually been able to evolve the solution. And this includes the C four and the cam plants, which have evolved the solution for photo respiration to be able to withstand hot temperatures and avoid photo respiration. And so you can see here in our image that we have some plants that are able to avoid photo respiration, and this includes again the C four plants and the camp plants. Now notice that right next to the C four plants, we have this C four bomb and later in our next video, we're gonna talk about exactly how this C four bomb can help you remember C four plants and then also noticed that next to the cam plants over here we have this camel wearing some pajama is. And so again, in our next video, we're going to talk about how thinking of a camel wearing pajamas can help you remember Cam plants. But for now, this here concludes our brief introduction to, uh C three C four and cam plants. And again, in our next video, we're gonna talk more about the differences between C three C four and CAM plants. So I'll see you all in that video.

Hide transcripts