in this video, we're going to talk about how photosynthesis is really just a Redox reaction, which recall from our previous lesson videos just means that it involves the transfer of electrons between molecules. And so, once again, the overall chemical equation for photosynthesis is a redox reaction and recall from our previous lesson videos, Redox reactions We can remember by remembering Leo the Lion goes Girl. And that's because Leo reminds us of substances that lose Electrons are oxidized, whereas substances that gain electrons are reduced. And so, if you remember Leo, the lion goes girl, you'll be good on the Redox reactions. And so, really, photosynthesis is a redox reaction, and what we'll see is that by the end of the process of photosynthesis, carbon dioxide or CO. Two is going to get reduced. And so that means that it is going to gain electrons, whereas water, on the other hand, we'll see, is going to get oxidized, which means that water is going to lose electrons. And so let's take a look at our example image down below at the chemical equation for photosynthesis to get a better understanding of this. And so what you'll notice is that over here we have carbon dioxide gas, which is one of the reactions of photosynthesis. And it turns out that there's six carbon dioxide gasses, molecules that are going to react, and there are also going to be six water molecules that are gonna react. And so the carbon dioxide water and sunlight or solar energy are the reactant, and the products are going to be a sugar such as glucose, whose chemical formula C six, H 12 06 And this is the chemical structure of glucose right here and then. Also, six oxygen gas molecules are going to be produced a swell. And so this here represents the entire process of photosynthesis. And what you'll notice is that the carbon dioxide here is actually getting reduced, meaning that it is going to gain electrons as it's used to form glucose and the oxygen. I'm sorry the water molecule here is going to get oxidized as it's converted into oxygen gas, and so that means the water molecule is going to be losing electrons. It's going to be essentially providing or supplying the electrons that are needed to reduce carbon dioxide and form glucose, and so we'll be able to talk Mawr and Maura about photosynthesis and exactly where and how this process works. But what you'll notice is that this image here looks very similar to an image that we showed you when we talked about cellular respiration. And so, in our next video, what we're going to do is compare and contrast the chemical equation for photosynthesis with the chemical equation for cellular respiration. So I'll see you all in that video.

