9. Photosynthesis
Introduction to Photosynthesis
Multiple Choice
The main product of photosynthesis is:
a) Glucose.
b) Oxygen.
c) Carbon dioxide.
d) Water.
e) Sunlight.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following reactants is reduced during the process of photosynthesis?
a) Oxygen gas.
b) Photons of light.
c) Carbon Dioxide.
d) Water.
Multiple Choice
Energy used to power photosynthesis & ultimately cellular respiration originates from which energy source?
a) Glucose.
b) ATP.
c) Carbon dioxide.
d) The sun.
Multiple Choice
In photosynthesis, plants use carbon from __________ to make sugar and other organic molecules.
Multiple Choice
The source of the oxygen produced by photosynthesis has been identified through experiments using radioactive tracers. The oxygen comes from __________.
Textbook Question
In photosynthesis, _________ is oxidized and _________ is reduced. a. water . . . oxygen b. carbon dioxide . . . water c. water . . . carbon dioxide d. glucose . . . carbon dioxide
Textbook Question
Select the true statement regarding metabolism in plant and animal cells. a. Plant and animal cells both perform photosynthesis and aerobic respiration; b. Animal cells perform aerobic respiration only, and plant cells perform photosynthesis only; c. Plant cells perform aerobic respiration only, and animal cells perform photosynthesis only; d. Plant cells perform cellular respiration and photosynthesis, and animal cells perform aerobic respiration only.
Textbook Question
Compare and describe the roles of CO2 and H2O in cellular respiration and photosynthesis.
