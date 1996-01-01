Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Which of the following metabolic processes can occur without a net influx of energy from some other process? a. ⓅADP+Ⓟi→ATP+H2O b. C6H12O6+6 O2→6 CO2+6 H2O c. 6 CO2+6 H2O→C6H12O6+6 O2 d. Amino acids → Protein

