7. Energy and Metabolism
Introduction to Metabolism
Problem
Which of the following metabolic processes can occur without a net influx of energy from some other process? a. ⓅADP+Ⓟi→ATP+H2O b. C6H12O6+6 O2→6 CO2+6 H2O c. 6 CO2+6 H2O→C6H12O6+6 O2 d. Amino acids → Protein
Similar Solution
45s
