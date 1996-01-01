7. Energy and Metabolism
Introduction to Metabolism Practice Problems
7. Energy and Metabolism
Introduction to Metabolism Practice Problems
5 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
When there is high consumption of unhealthy carbohydrates, they are converted to ______which is a form of fat, and are consequently stored in fat tissue.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
One cup of tea (500 ml) contains 250 calories. JK, who has a body weight of 72 kg, is running at his normal pace of 7 km/hour and burns off 500 calories per hour. How much time does it take for JK to burn off all the calories consumed in one cup (500 ml) of tea by running at the same speed?