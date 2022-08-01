GlucoseLevels, cAMP, & the Lac Operon

in this video, we're going to begin. Our lesson on glucose is impact on the lack opera, and so we're going to focus on glucose levels, a molecule called C amp. And how they affect the lack opera. And so what's important to note is that in most precarious, glucose is actually the preferred energy source, even in the presence of lactose. And so what this means is that if glucose is available to cells, then the cells are going to be using glucose as their primary energy source, not lactose, and therefore the lack opera and should be turned off in the presence of glucose. Now it turns out that glucose levels are linked to cellular levels of a molecule that's called cyclic a M p or just C. AMP. For short through a process that we're not going to get into in this video. However, what you should know is that when glucose concentrations are really, really low, or when glucose is just absent and glucose is not available for metabolism, then cellular levels of this molecule, called C hamp are going to increase, and so high cellular C AMP levels will also actually increase the rate of transcription of the lack operas. And so basically, what we're seeing here is when glucose is low or absent. C amp levels increase the rate of transcription of the lack opera, and so the lack opera and will be expressed when glucose is low or absent. But if glucose is available, then the lack opera will be turned off. And so this allows glucose to be used as the preferred in the primary energy source. And lactose will only be used as a secondary energy source when glucose is not available. Now see AMP levels. They actually do not affect the repressor proteins activity, so they do not affect black eyes activity. UH, they only increase transcription of the lack operas when glucose is absent. And as we move forward in our course, we'll we'll be able to talk about exactly how it is that C. Amp affects the lack operations transcription. But for now, let's take a look at this image down below. And so what it's saying here in this example is that glucose levels control C AMP levels in the cell. Uh, and the CFP levels in the cell are going to control the rate of the lack Opteron transcription. And so over here on the left hand side, notice that we have a scenario. We're showing you a cell here. So here is our cell and notice that there is a high glucose concentration. This little green hexagon represents glucose, and there is low lactose concentration. And so notice that on the inside of ourselves, because there is high glucose that actually translates to having low c amp within the cell. And so notice that within ourselves the sea ant molecule which is represented by this little green, uh, circle that we see here. Um, there the C amp levels inside the cell are relatively low when glucose concentrations are high. So there's an inverse relationship there between glucose concentrations and see and concentrations. When one is high, the other is low, and the low C amp is actually going to translate to having low lack opera in transcription. And so the lack operation will not be transcribed at a high rate. It will be low lack opera in transcription when glucose is high and again, this allows glucose to be used as the primary energy source. However, over here on the right hand side, notice that we have a different scenario again. We still have our cell here in the middle. But notice that this time there's a low glucose concentration and a high lactose concentration. And so the low glucose concentration is going to have an inverse relationship with the amount of C. Amp. And so there's going to be a high levels of C AMP within the cell, and so you can see that within our cell down below. Here, all of these little green circles that you see are representing the C. AMP. Molecules. And there are a lot of C amp on over here on this side as compared to over here on this side. And so the high C amp is going to translate to having high lactose opera lack opera in transcription. And so what this allows for is the lactose is going to be used as an energy source when glucose is not available. And so again, this level of regulation allows glucose to be the primary energy source and lactose to be used only as a secondary energy source when glucose is not available. Now, as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk more details about exactly how is it that C amp increases the transcription of the lack opera, But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to glucose impact on the lack opera, and we'll be able to learn more as we move forward in our course, So I'll see you all in our next video.

