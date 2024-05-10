16. Regulation of Expression
Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon
Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon
Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon
How does extracellular glucose inhibit transcription of the lac operon?
In a mutant that lacks adenylyl cyclase, the enzyme that synthesizes cAMP, predict which of the following conditions of extracellular lactose and glucose would cause regulation of the lac operon to differ from that of wild-type cells. a. no lactose, no glucose b. no lactose, abundant glucose c. abundant lactose, no glucose d. abundant lactose, abundant glucose
