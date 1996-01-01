When a jogger starts to run, the rate at which his muscles produce CO2 rises sharply. But the CO2 in his blood rises only slightly before he starts to breathe faster and his heart starts beating stronger. Soon his increased rate of CO2 production is balanced by an increased rate of CO2 removal. This would be an example of __________ feedback because the jogger's circulatory and respiratory systems are __________.
A
positive; improving the operating conditions in the jogger's body
B
positive; decreasing the CO2 concentration
C
positive; restoring the CO2 concentration to the set point
D
negative; acting in opposition to one another
E
negative; acting to oppose the increase of CO2 from the set point or normal range