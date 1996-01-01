Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

When a jogger starts to run, the rate at which his muscles produce CO2 rises sharply. But the CO2 in his blood rises only slightly before he starts to breathe faster and his heart starts beating stronger. Soon his increased rate of CO2 production is balanced by an increased rate of CO2 removal. This would be an example of __________ feedback because the jogger's circulatory and respiratory systems are __________.

