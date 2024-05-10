Metabolism and Homeostasis

38. Animal Form and Function
Multiple Choice
The __________ system and the __________ system work together to coordinate and control physiological processes in most animals.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a characteristic of the nervous system but not the endocrine system?
Multiple Choice
When a jogger starts to run, the rate at which his muscles produce CO2 rises sharply. But the CO2 in his blood rises only slightly before he starts to breathe faster and his heart starts beating stronger. Soon his increased rate of CO2 production is balanced by an increased rate of CO2 removal. This would be an example of __________ feedback because the jogger's circulatory and respiratory systems are __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following animals would you expect to consume food at the highest rate (kilograms of food per kilogram of body weight per day)?
Multiple Choice
During the night, the dormouse forages and eats, but during the day, its body temperature and heart rate drop significantly. This is an example of what physiological process?
Multiple Choice
The amount of energy expended while an endothermic organism is resting, unstressed, and not actively digesting or growing is called its __________.
Multiple Choice
In most animals, food is digested by __________, __________ are absorbed by body cells, and most energy-containing molecules are used to generate __________.
Textbook Question
Consider the energy budgets for a human, an elephant, a penguin, a mouse, and a snake. The would have the highest total annual energy expenditure, and the would have the highest energy expenditure per unit mass. a. elephant; mouse b. elephant; human c. mouse; snake d. penguin; mouse
Textbook Question
The cells of an ant and an elephant are, on average, the same small size; an elephant just has more of them. What is the main advantage of small cell size? (Explain your reasoning.) a. A small cell has a larger plasma membrane surface area than does a large cell. b. Small cells can better take up sufficient nutrients and oxygen to service their cell volume. c. It takes less energy to make an organism out of small cells. d. Small cells require less oxygen than do large cells.
Textbook Question
Compared with a smaller cell, a larger cell of the same shape has a. less surface area. b. less surface area per unit of volume. c. the same surface-area-to-volume ratio. d. a smaller cytoplasm-to-nucleus ratio.
Textbook Question
Negative-feedback mechanisms are a. most often involved in maintaining homeostasis. b. analogous to a furnace that produces heat. c. found only in birds and mammals. d. all of the above
Textbook Question
An animal's inputs of energy and materials would exceed its outputs a. if the animal is an endotherm, which must always take in more energy because of its high metabolic rate. b. if it is actively foraging for food. c. if it is growing and increasing its mass. d. never; due to homeostasis, these energy and material budgets always balance.
Textbook Question
Describe ways in which the bodies of complex animals are structured for exchanging materials with the environment. Do all animals share such features?
Textbook Question
Which of the following animals uses the largest percentage of its energy budget for homeostatic regulation? a. marine jelly (an invertebrate) b. snake in a temperate forest c. desert insect d. desert bird
Textbook Question
______ refers to the protection of the internal environment against the harms of changes in the external environment.
Textbook Question
DRAW IT Draw a model of the control circuit(s) required for driving an automobile at a fairly constant speed over a hilly road. Indicate each feature that represents a sensor, stimulus, or response.
