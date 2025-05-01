Metabolism and Homeostasis Practice Problems

Skip to main content
38. Animal Form and Function
Metabolism and Homeostasis
38. Animal Form and Function

Metabolism and Homeostasis: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
27 problems
Problem types you want to practice:

Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Lean Body Mass Calculator

Estimate your fat-free body weight in seconds — simple & clear

BMR Calculator

Estimate BMR, TDEE, maintenance calories, and goal calorie targets with formulas and step-by-step explanations

Sleep Calculator

Plan bedtimes, wake-up times, sleep cycles, sleep debt, caffeine cutoffs, naps, and exam-night sleep schedules

Water Intake Calculator

Calculate daily water needs, hydration schedules, exercise hydration, bottle counts, and exam-day hydration plans

Heart Rate Zones Calculator

Calculate heart rate zones, target heart rate, max HR, Karvonen training zones, and workout plans

Body Fat Calculator

Estimate body fat percentage, fat mass, lean body mass, BMI, and body composition using multiple methods