Metabolism and Homeostasis Practice Problems

- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
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- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Metabolism and Homeostasis: Videos & Practice Problems
The mouse has a larger surface area to volume ratio compared to elephants. Hence, which of the following is true?
_____ animals can naturally regulate their body temperatures while _____ animals have body temperatures that reflect the outside environment.
Mammals like capybaras have constant body temperatures that are usually higher than the temperature in the environment. Capybaras are ______.
How do rodents like capybaras manage their body temperature when the environment is freezing?
The capybara is the largest living rodent and a member of the genus Hydrochoerus. Gigantism, such as in the capybara, results when one lineage evolves extremely large bodies from its small-bodied ancestors. In a specific, confined niche, what will be the consequence of gigantism like that of the capybara in the rodent population?
Which of the following animals has a higher metabolic rate and thus needs to consume more food?
The surface area to volume ratio is important to explain the relationship between the structure and function of various processes, such as the diffusion of oxygen to cells or blood and heat transfer via conduction.
Given the following information on surface area and volume, identify which animal needs to work harder to maintain body warmth.
As a cell or organism gets bigger, the surface area to volume ratio _______.
Why do ectotherms not need as much food as endotherms for energy generation?
Which of the following orders of animals is correctly sequenced based on their metabolic rates?
Which of the following characteristics is not included in an animal's adaptation to homeostatic regulation in the arctic region?
During the warm season, the body reacts to the heat by increasing the blood flow to the skin's surface. Which of the following process pairings is correct?
To effectively absorb or release nutrients, living organisms need cells with a _____ surface-area-to-volume ratio.
Homeostasis is the most essential requirement of the body of a living organism. Which of the following mechanisms plays a major role in maintaining homeostasis?
______ refers to the protection of the internal environment against the harms of changes in the external environment.
As the ______ organisms have a low surface area to volume ratio, they need a well-developed system for the transport of materials.
Homeostasis refers to the body's way of reaching and maintaining balance by regulating various physiological processes. In cases, when there is an excess of fluid, waste, or electrolytes in the body, the kidney gets rid of them. This is an example of:
Match the stage or process related to cellular respiration to its description:
The Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal (HPA) axis is a neuroendocrine system that manages long-term stress. Match the hormone to its source or function:
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