Metabolism and Homeostasis Practice Problems
The mouse has a larger surface area to volume ratio compared to elephants. Hence, which of the following is true?
_____ animals can naturally regulate their body temperatures while _____ animals have body temperatures that reflect the outside environment.
Mammals like capybaras have constant body temperatures that are usually higher than the temperature in the environment. Capybaras are ______.
How do rodents like capybaras manage their body temperature when the environment is freezing?
The capybara is the largest living rodent and a member of the genus Hydrochoerus. Gigantism, such as in the capybara, results when one lineage evolves extremely large bodies from its small-bodied ancestors. In a specific, confined niche, what will be the consequence of gigantism like that of the capybara in the rodent population?
Which of the following animals has a higher metabolic rate and thus needs to consume more food?
The surface area to volume ratio is important to explain the relationship between the structure and function of various processes, such as the diffusion of oxygen to cells or blood and heat transfer via conduction.
Given the following information on surface area and volume, identify which animal needs to work harder to maintain body warmth.
Which of the following orders of animals is correctly sequenced based on their metabolic rates?
Which of the following characteristics is not included in an animal's adaptation to homeostatic regulation in the arctic region?
During the warm season, the body reacts to the heat by increasing the blood flow to the skin's surface. Which of the following process pairings is correct?
To effectively absorb or release nutrients, living organisms need cells with a _____ surface-area-to-volume ratio.
Homeostasis is the most essential requirement of the body of a living organism. Which of the following mechanisms plays a major role in maintaining homeostasis?
______ refers to the protection of the internal environment against the harms of changes in the external environment.
As the ______ organisms have a low surface area to volume ratio, they need a well-developed system for the transport of materials.