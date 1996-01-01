Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
The decline of MPF activity at the end of mitosis is due to a. the destruction of the protein kinase Cdk. b. decreased synthesis of Cdk. c. the degradation of cyclin. d. the accumulation of cyclin.

