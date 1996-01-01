Cell Cycle Regulation Practice Problems
Cyclins are proteins that participate in the progression of a cell by activating the cyclin-dependent kinase enzymes that are essential for the cell cycle to proceed. There are multiple types of cyclins in humans. At what particular phase in the cell cycle does the M cyclin peak significantly?
The microtubule-targeting agents are successful cancer-treatment drugs that interfere with ________.
If an error is detected at any checkpoint in the cell cycle, a protein called ___ can trigger cell repair or cell death.
The programmed death of a cell in which its DNA in the nucleus gets chopped up into small pieces and some organelles break down into fragments is called __________ .
During cell division, MPF is activated at the end of G2 phase by the enzyme phosphatase. Identify which of the following happens during this activation process.