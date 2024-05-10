11. Cell Division
Cell Cycle Regulation
Multiple Choice
The M phase checkpoint ensures that all chromosomes are attached to the mitotic spindle. If this does not happen, cells would most likely be arrested in ________.
a) Telophase.
b) Prophase.
c) G2.
d) Metaphase.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following cell cycle checkpoints ensures that the genetic material is fully replicated before mitosis?
Multiple Choice
Tissue culture experiments with PDGF demonstrate that without this substance, __________.
Textbook Question
Which of the following occurs during apoptosis? (A) lysis of the cell (B) direct contact between signaling cells (C) fragmentation of the DNA (D) release of proteases outside the cell
Textbook Question
Cytochalasin B is a chemical that disrupts microfilament formation. This chemical would interfere with a. DNA replication. b. formation of the mitotic spindle. c. cleavage. d. formation of the cell plate.
