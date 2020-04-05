Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Unlike eutherians, both monotremes and marsupials a. lack nipples. b. have some embryonic development outside the uterus. c. lay eggs. d. are found in Australia and Africa.

Similar Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.