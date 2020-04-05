General Biology
32. Vertebrates
Aminotes
Problem
Unlike eutherians, both monotremes and marsupials a. lack nipples. b. have some embryonic development outside the uterus. c. lay eggs. d. are found in Australia and Africa.
Similar Solution
1m
