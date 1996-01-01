So from our last lesson video, we know that proteins are a major component of biological membranes. And so here in this video, we're going to talk about some of the types of membrane proteins. And really, we're going to focus on two main types of membrane associated proteins and notice we have them number down below number one and number two. And so the very first membrane protein that we're gonna talk about are the integral membrane proteins. And so the integral membrane proteins, as their name implies with the integral part here, are integrated into the cell membrane. And usually the integral membrane proteins are going to be spanning the entire fossil lipid bi layer. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, noticed that this purple protein that you see right here that's embedded within this Foss photo Lipid Bi layer, uh, is an integral membrane protein because it's integrated into the fossil lipid bi layer, and it's also spanning the entire fossil lipid bi layer. Notice that it has an intracellular portion towards the inside of the cell. It also has an extra cellular portion that's towards the outside of the cell and it has this portion here that is completely integrated into the membrane. And so that's why number one here is going to be into girl membrane protein. Now, the second type of membrane protein that we're going to talk about are the peripheral membrane proteins. And so the peripheral membrane proteins, as their name implies with the peripheral part, are proteins that are gonna be found on the periphery or, in other words, proteins found on the perimeter or on the outside of the cell membrane. And so, if we take a look down below at this image over here, notice that this green protein that we see here is not fully integrated into the membrane. Instead, it remains on the periphery or the perimeter of the cell membrane. And so this is going to make this green protein a peripheral membrane protein. Now these membrane proteins can have all kinds of different functions. And so in our next lesson video, we'll talk about some of their functions. So I'll see you all there

