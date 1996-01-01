General Biology
14. DNA Synthesis
DNA Polymerases
Problem
DNA polymerase . a. attaches sister chromatids at the centromere; b. synthesizes daughter DNA molecules from fats and phospholipids; c. is the enzyme that facilitates DNA synthesis; d. causes cancer cells to stop dividing
