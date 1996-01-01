8. Respiration
Types of Phosphorylation Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mechanism through which ATP production is connected to the flow of electrons via the mitochondrial electron transport chain and the resulting oxygen consumption is known as:
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following descriptions, identify which are the features of oxidative and substrate-level phosphorylation.
M. Substrate-level phosphorylation produces more ATP
N. Oxidative phosphorylation produces less energy
O. ATP is formed during glycolysis through substrate-level phosphorylation
P. The exact mechanism of ATP formation in oxidative phosphorylation is chemiosmosis
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The H+ gradient caused by the pumping of proton during ______ is being utilized to produce ATP in oxidative phosphorylation process.