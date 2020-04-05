Which statement is true about endothermy in mammals and birds?
a. They both inherited this trait from a common ancestor.
b. Birds are more closely related to mammals than to reptiles.
c. Endothermy arose independently in these two lineages.
d. Birds are reptiles and all reptiles are ectothermic.
