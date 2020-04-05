Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology32. VertebratesAminotes
Which statement is true about endothermy in mammals and birds? a. They both inherited this trait from a common ancestor. b. Birds are more closely related to mammals than to reptiles. c. Endothermy arose independently in these two lineages. d. Birds are reptiles and all reptiles are ectothermic.

