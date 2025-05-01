A triangle has side c = 2 and angles A = π/4 and B = π/3. Find the length a of the side opposite A.
Using the Addition Formulas
Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.
cos (x − π/2) = sin x
Using the Addition Formulas
Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.
sin (x − π/2) = −cos x
Using the Addition Formulas
Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.
sin (A − B) = sin A cos B − cos A sin B
In Exercises 39–42, express the given quantity in terms of sin x and cos x.
cos (3π/2 + x)
What happens if you take B = 2π in the addition formulas? Do the results agree with something you already know?
Evaluate cos (11π/12) as cos (π/4 + 2π/3).
Evaluate sin (5π/12).
Using the Half-Angle Formulas
Find the function values in Exercises 47–50.
cos² 5π/12
Using the Half-Angle Formulas
Find the function values in Exercises 47–50.
sin² 3π/8
Solving Trigonometric Equations
For Exercises 51–54, solve for the angle θ, where 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π.
sin² θ = cos² θ
The law of sines The law of sines says that if a, b, and c are the sides opposite the angles A, B, and C in a triangle, then
(sin A) / a = (sin B) / b = (sin C) / c
Use the accompanying figures and the identity sin (π − θ) = sin θ, if required, to derive the law.