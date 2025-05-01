Using Limit Rules





Suppose lim x→0 f(x) = 1 and lim x→0 g(x) = −5. Name the rules in Theorem 1 that are used to accomplish steps (a), (b), and (c) of the following calculation.





limx→0 (2f(x) − g(x)) / (f(x) + 7)² = limx→0 (2f(x) − g(x)) / limx→0 (f(x) + 7)² (a)





(We assume the denominator is nonzero.)





(lim x→0 2f(x) − lim x→0 g(x)) / (lim x→0 (f(x) + 7))² (b)





= (2 lim x→0 f(x) − lim x→0 g(x)) / (lim x→0 f(x) + lim x→0 7)² (c)





= ((2)(1) − (−5)) / (1 + 7)² = 7/64