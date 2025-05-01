Suppose limx→4 f(x) = 0 and lim x→4 g(x) = −3. Find
c. limx→4 (g(x))²
Using Limit Rules
Suppose lim x→0 f(x) = 1 and lim x→0 g(x) = −5. Name the rules in Theorem 1 that are used to accomplish steps (a), (b), and (c) of the following calculation.
limx→0 (2f(x) − g(x)) / (f(x) + 7)² = limx→0 (2f(x) − g(x)) / limx→0 (f(x) + 7)² (a)
(We assume the denominator is nonzero.)
(lim x→0 2f(x) − lim x→0 g(x)) / (lim x→0 (f(x) + 7))² (b)
= (2 lim x→0 f(x) − lim x→0 g(x)) / (lim x→0 f(x) + lim x→0 7)² (c)
= ((2)(1) − (−5)) / (1 + 7)² = 7/64
Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
limx→1− (1/(x + 1))((x + 6)/x)((3 − x)/7)
limh→0− (√6 − √(5h² + 11h + 6))/ h
a. limx→1+ (√2x (x − 1)) / |x − 1|
a. limx→0+ (1 − cos x) / |cos x − 1|
Find the limits in Exercises 49–52. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→(−π/2)⁺ sec x
lim θ→0 (2 − cot θ)
Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x/(x² − 1) as
d. x→−1⁻
lim (x²/2 − 1/x) as
b. x→0⁻
lim (x²/2 − 1/x) as
d. x→−1
lim (x² − 1) / (2x + 4) as
b. x→−2⁻
lim (x² − 3x + 2) / (x³ − 2x²) as
a. x→0⁺
lim (x² − 3x + 2) / (x³ − 2x²) as
d. x→2
lim (x² − 3x + 2) / (x³ − 4x) as
b. x→−2⁺