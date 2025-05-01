Finding Limits
In Exercises 9–24, find the limit or explain why it does not exist.
lim x →π sin (x/2 + sin x)
lim x →π sin (x/2 + sin x)
lim x →π cos² (x― tan x)
Suppose limx→c f(x) = 5 and lim x→c g(x) = −2. Find
b. limx→c 2f(x)g(x)
Calculating Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 11–22.
limt→6 8(t−5)(t−7)
limx→−1/2 4x(3x+4)²
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limx→−5 (x² + 3x − 10) / x + 5
limx→−1 (√(x² + 8) − 3) / (x + 1)
limx→−3 (2 − √(x² − 5)) / (x + 3)
Limits with trigonometric functions
Find the limits in Exercises 43–50.
lim x→0 tan x
limx→−π √(x + 4) cos(x + π)
Suppose limx→b f(x) = 7 and lim x→b g(x) = −3. Find
b. limx→b f(x)⋅g(x)
Suppose that limx→−2 p(x) = 4, limx→−2 r(x) = 0, and limx→−2 s(x) = −3. Find
a. limx→−2 (p(x) + r(x) + s(x))
Theory and Examples
If limx→4 (f(x) − 5) / (x − 2) = 1, find limx→4 f(x).
If limx→−2 f(x) / x² = 1, find
b. limx→−2 f(x) / x
a. If limx→0 f(x) / x² = 1, find limx→0 f(x).