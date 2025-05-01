Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (2 − 3 / t¹/³) as
a. t → 0⁺
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limt→−2 (−2x − 4) / (x³ + 2x²)
limx→1 (x −1) / (√(x + 3) − 2)
Limits with trigonometric functions
Find the limits in Exercises 43–50.
limx→0 (2sin x − 1)
limx→0 √(7 + sec²x)
Oblique Asymptotes
Graph the rational functions in Exercises 103–108. Include the graphs and equations of the asymptotes.
y = x² / (x − 1)
y = (x² − 4) / (x − 1)
y = (x² − 1) / x
limx→0 (1 + x + sin x) / (3 cosx)
Additional Graphing Exercises
[Technology Exercise] Graph the curves in Exercises 109–112. Explain the relationship between the curve’s formula and what you see.
y = −1 / √(4 − x²)
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → ∞ (√(x² + 25) − √(x² − 1))