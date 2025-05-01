Find the limit.
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim h→0 √16 + h − 4 / h142views
lim x→4 1/x−1/4 / x − 4120views
lim h→0 (5 + h)^2 − 25 / h141views
lim x→4 3(x − 4)√x + 5 / 3 − √x + 5148views
lim t→2+ |2t − 4|t^2 − 4133views
lim x→3 x − 3 /|x − 3|128views
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume a and L are finite numbers.
If limx→a f(x) = L, then f(a)=L.150views
The limit lim x→a f(x) / g(x) does not exist if g(a)=0.150views
Evaluate lim x→2^+ √x−2.173views
Explain why lim x→3^+ √ x−3 / 2−x does not exist.191views
A sine limit It can be shown that 1−x^2/ 6 ≤ sin x/ x ≤1, for x near 0.
Use these inequalities to evaluate lim x→0 sin x/ x.133views
Suppose g(x) = {x^2−5x if x≤−1
ax^3−7 if x>−1.
Determine a value of the constant a for which lim x→−1 g(x) exists and state the value of the limit, if possible.129views
Calculate the following limits using the factorization formula x^n−a^n=(x−a)(x^n−1+ax^n−2+a^2x^n−3+⋯+a^n−2x+a^n−1), where n is a positive integer and a is a real number.
lim x→1 x^6 − 1 / x − 1128views