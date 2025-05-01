Sketch a graph of y=2^x and carefully draw three secant lines connecting the points P(0, 1) and Q(x,2^x), for x=−3,−2, and −1.
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Evaluate lim x→1 3√x − 1 / x (Hint: x−1=(3√x)^3−1^3.)
Find functions f and g such that lim x→1 f(x)=0 and lim x→1 (f(x)g(x))=5.
Find constants b and c in the polynomial p(x)=x^2+bx+c such that lim x→2 p(x) / x−2=6. Are the constants unique?
Suppose g(x)=f(1−x) for all x, lim x→1^+ f(x)=4, and lim x→1^− f(x)=6. Find lim x→0^+ g(x) and lim x→0^− g(x).
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→2 √4x+10 / 2x−2
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→−1 (x^2−4+ 3√x^2−9)
Evaluate lim x→1 (x^3+3x^2−3x+1).
Suppose the rental cost for a snowboard is $25 for the first day (or any part of the first day) plus $15 for each additional day (or any part of a day).
Evaluate lim t→2.9 f(t).
Assume lim x→1 f(x)=8,lim x→1 g(x)=3, and lim x→1 h(x)=2 Compute the following limits and state the limit laws used to justify your computations.
lim x→1 (4f(x))
Assume lim x→1 f(x)=8,lim x→1 g(x)=3, and lim x→1 h(x)=2 Compute the following limits and state the limit laws used to justify your computations.
lim x→1 (f(x)−g(x))
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1000 18π^2
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1 √5x+6
Determine the following limits.
lim h→0 √5x + 5h − √5x / h, where x>0 Is constant
Determine the following limits.
lim h→0 (h + 6)^2 + (h + 6) − 42 / h