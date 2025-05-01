Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
d.
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
d.
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
e.
Computing the derivative of f(x) = e^-x
c. Use parts (a) and (b) to find the derivative of f(x) = e^-x.
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 4x²+1; a= 2,4
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(t) = 1/√t; a=9, 1/4
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(s) = 4s³+3s; a= -3, -1
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(t) = 3t⁴; a= -2, 2
Find the function The following limits represent the slope of a curve y = f(x) at the point (a,f(a)). Determine a possible function f and number a; then calculate the limit.
(lim x🠂1) 3x²+4x-7 / x-1
Find the function The following limits represent the slope of a curve y = f(x) at the point (a,f(a)). Determine a possible function f and number a; then calculate the limit.
(lim x🠂2) 1/x+1 - 1/3 / x-2
Find the function The following limits represent the slope of a curve y = f(x) at the point (a,f(a)). Determine a possible function f and number a; then calculate the limit.
(lim h🠂0) (2+h)⁴-16 / h
The following table gives the distance f(t) fallen by a smoke jumper seconds after she opens her chute. <IMAGE>
a. Use the forward difference quotient with ℎ = 0.5 to estimate the velocity of the smoke jumper at t=2 seconds.
{Use of Tech} Approximating derivatives Assuming the limit exists, the definition of the derivative f′(a) = lim h→0 f(a + h) − f(a) / h implies that if ℎ is small, then an approximation to f′(a) is given by
f' (a) ≈ f(a+h) - f(a) / h. If ℎ > 0 , then this approximation is called a forward difference quotient; if ℎ < 0 , it is a backward difference quotient. As shown in the following exercises, these formulas are used to approximate f′ at a point when f is a complicated function or when f is represented by a set of data points. <IMAGE>
Let f (x) = √x.
a. Find the exact value of f' (4).
31–32. Velocity functions A projectile is fired vertically upward into the air, and its position (in feet) above the ground after t seconds is given by the function s(t).
a. For the following functions s(t), find the instantaneous velocity function v(t). (Recall that the velocity function v is the derivative of the position function s.)
s(t)= −16t²+100t
31–32. Velocity functions A projectile is fired vertically upward into the air, and its position (in feet) above the ground after t seconds is given by the function s(t).
b. Determine the instantaneous velocity of the projectile at t=1 and t = 2 seconds.
s(t)= −16t²+100t
Calculator limits Use a calculator to approximate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 e^3x-1 / x