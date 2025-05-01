Given the graph of a function , which of the following statements best describes the graph of its derivative ?
Differentiate the function with respect to . Which of the following is the correct derivative ?
Given the equation , what is the value of ?
Let and . Find . (Type an exact answer.)
Find the derivative of the function . Which of the following is correct?
Suppose the graph of the function passes through the points and . What is the average rate of change of between and ? Round your answer to the nearest tenth.
Differentiate the function with respect to .
Given the function , where , , , and are constants, find the first partial derivatives and .
Given and , find and in terms of .
For the function , what is the multiplicative rate of change of the function, that is, what is its derivative as a function of ?
Find the derivative of the function .
Use the definition of a derivative, to find the derivative of the function at .
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
a.
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.

<IMAGE>

b.
<IMAGE>
b.
c.
<IMAGE>
c.