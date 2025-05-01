The speed of sound (in m/s) in dry air is approximated the function v(T) = 331 + 0.6T, where T is the air temperature (in degrees Celsius). Evaluate v' (T) and interpret its meaning.
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
The right-sided and left-sided derivatives of a function at a point are given by and , respectively, provided these limits exist. The derivative exists if and only if .
Compute and at the given point .
The right-sided and left-sided derivatives of a function at a point are given by and , respectively, provided these limits exist. The derivative exists if and only if .
Compute and at the given point .
Graph the function .
For x < 0, what is f′(x)?
For x > 0, what is f′(x)?
In Exercises 65 and 66, find the derivative using the definition.
ƒ(t) = 1 .
2t + 182views
Graphs
Match the functions graphed in Exercises 27–30 with the derivatives graphed in the accompanying figures (a)–(d).
Graphs
Match the functions graphed in Exercises 27–30 with the derivatives graphed in the accompanying figures (a)–(d).
Consider the function f graphed here. The domain of f is the interval [−4, 6] and its graph is made of line segments joined end to end.
b. Graph the derivative of f. The graph should show a step function.
Finding Derivative Functions and Values
Using the definition, calculate the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–6. Then find the values of the derivatives as specified.
f(x) = 4 – x²; f′(−3), f′(0), f′(1)
Finding Derivative Functions and Values
Using the definition, calculate the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–6. Then find the values of the derivatives as specified.
g(t) = 1/t²; g′(−1), g′(2), g′(√3)
Finding Derivative Functions and Values
Using the definition, calculate the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–6. Then find the values of the derivatives as specified.
p(θ) = √3θ; p′(1), p′(3), p′(2/3)
Slopes and Tangent Lines
In Exercises 13–16, differentiate the functions and find the slope of the tangent line at the given value of the independent variable.
f(x) = x + 9/x, x = −3
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51–54,
d. Over what intervals of x-values, if any, does the function y = f(x) increase as x increases? Decrease as x increases? How is this related to what you found in part (c)? (We will say more about this relationship in Section 4.3.)
y = x³/3