Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
105. ∫₀² (log₂(x + 2) / (x + 2)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
105. ∫₀² (log₂(x + 2) / (x + 2)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
107. ∫₀⁹ (2 log₁₀(x + 1) / (x + 1)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
61. ∫(from 0 to 2)dt/√(8+2t²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
95. ∫₂⁴ x^(2x) (1 + ln x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
37. ∫(from -1 to 1)dx/(3x-4)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
41. ∫(from 0 to 4)2t/(t² - 25)dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
52. ∫(from 1 to 32)(1/5x) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (2 ln(z³)) / (16z) dz
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ 3 sinh(x/2 + ln 5) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
127. ∫ (ln x) / (x + x ln x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
129. ∫ (x^(ln x) * ln x) / x dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ 2 / (x(ln x - 2)³) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
73. ∫(from 0 to π)cos(x)dx/√(1+sin²x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–6.
∫ dt / (t - √(1 - t²))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
69. ∫dx/((2x-1)√((2x-1)²-4))