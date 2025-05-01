Power Series
In Exercises 47–56, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. Then identify the values of x for which the series converges (b) absolutely and (c) conditionally.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (csch n)xⁿ
Power Series
In Exercises 47–56, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. Then identify the values of x for which the series converges (b) absolutely and (c) conditionally.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (csch n)xⁿ
Power Series
In Exercises 47–56, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. Then identify the values of x for which the series converges (b) absolutely and (c) conditionally.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (x + 4)ⁿ/(n3ⁿ)
In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (n!)² / (2ⁿ (2n)!) ] xⁿ
In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ ( n / (n + 1) )ⁿ^ ² ] xⁿ (Hint: Apply the Root Test.)
Assume that the series ∑ aₙxⁿ converges for x = 4 and diverges for x = 7. Answer true (T), false (F), or not enough information given (N) for the following statements about the series.
e. Diverges for x = 8
Assume that the series ∑ aₙ(x − 2)ⁿ converges for x = −1 and diverges for x = 6. Answer true (T), false (F), or not enough information given (N) for the following statements about the series.
a. Converges absolutely for x = 1
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (−2)ⁿ (n + 1) (x − 1)ⁿ ]
Intervals of Convergence
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (√(n + 1) − √n)(x − 3)ⁿ ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (√(n + 1) − √n)(x − 3)ⁿ ]