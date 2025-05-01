Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_Θ→π/2 (tan Θ - secΘ)
lim_x→∞ (x - √(x²+4x))
lim_x→∞ (x - √(x²+4x))
lim_x→∞ x² ln( cos 1/x)
lim_x→∞ x² ln( cos 1/x)
lim_x→∞ log₂ x / log₃ x
lim_x→∞ log₂ x / log₃ x
lim_x→∞ (log₂ x - log₃ x)
lim_x→∞ (log₂ x - log₃ x)
lim_x→π/2⁻ (π - 2x) tan x
lim_x→π/2⁻ (π - 2x) tan x
5–7. For each function ƒ and interval [a, b], a graph of ƒ is given along with the secant line that passes though the graph of ƒ at x = a and x = b.
a. Use the graph to make a conjecture about the value(s) of c satisfying the equation (ƒ(b) - ƒ(a)) / (b-a) = ƒ' (c) .
b. Verify your answer to part (a) by solving the equation (ƒ(b) - ƒ(a)) / (b-a) = ƒ' (c) for c.
ƒ(x) = x² / 4 + 1 ; [ -2, 4] <IMAGE>
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l'Hôpital's Rule when it is convenient and applicable.

lim_x→ 1 (4 tan⁻¹ x- π) / (x-1)
lim_x→ 1 (4 tan⁻¹ x- π) / (x-1)
lim_x→ 0⁺ (x - 3 √x) / (x - √x)
lim_x→ 0⁺ (x - 3 √x) / (x - √x)
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l'Hôpital's Rule when needed.

lim_t→0 (1 - cos 6t) / 2t
lim_t→0 (1 - cos 6t) / 2t
lim_Θ→0 (3 sin² 2Θ) / Θ²
lim_Θ→0 (3 sin² 2Θ) / Θ²
lim_Θ→0 2Θ cot 3Θ
lim_Θ→0 2Θ cot 3Θ
lim_y→0⁺ (ln¹⁰ y) / √y
lim_y→0⁺ (ln¹⁰ y) / √y
lim_x→1 (x⁴ - x³ - 3x² + 5x -2) / x³ + x² - 5x + 3
lim_x→1 (x⁴ - x³ - 3x² + 5x -2) / x³ + x² - 5x + 3
lim_x→∞ x³ (1/x - sin 1/x)
lim_x→∞ x³ (1/x - sin 1/x)