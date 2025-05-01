17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0⁺ x²ˣ
lim_x→0⁺ x²ˣ
lim_Θ→π/2⁻ (tan Θ)ᶜᵒˢ ᶿ
lim_x→0 (x + cos x)¹/ˣ
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→0 csc x sin⁻¹ x
82–89. Comparing growth rates Determine which of the two functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
x¹⸍² and x¹⸍³
ln x and log₁₀ x
eˣ and 3ˣ
2ˣ and 4ˣ⸍²
Cosine limits Let n be a positive integer. Evaluate the following limits.
lim_x→0 (1 - cos xⁿ) / x²ⁿ
lim_x→0 (1 - cosⁿ x) / x²
lim_u→ π/4 (tan u - cot u) / (u - π/4)
lim_z→0 (tan 4z) / (tan 7z)
lim_x→ 0 (1 - cos 3x) / 8x²
lim_x→ 0 (sin² 3x) / x²
lim_x→π (cos x +1 ) / (x - π )²