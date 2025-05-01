Root Finding
5. Use Newton's method to find the positive fourth root of 2 by solving the equation x^4 -2 = 0. Start with x_0 = 1 and find x_2.
Root Finding
5. Use Newton's method to find the positive fourth root of 2 by solving the equation x^4 -2 = 0. Start with x_0 = 1 and find x_2.
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
g(t) = 1/(1 − t) + √(1 + t) − 3.1, (−1, 1)
Finding Functions from Derivatives
Suppose that f(0) = 5 and that f'(x) = 2 for all x. Must f(x) = 2x + 5 for all x? Give reasons for your answer.
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = (2√x)/(3(1 + √x))
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
xy² − 4x³/² − y = 0
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = cos(x²)
[Technology Exercises] When solving Exercises 14–30, you may need to use appropriate technology (such as a calculator or a computer).
27. Converging to different zeros Use Newton's method to find the zeros of f(x)=4x^4-4x^2 using the given starting values.
c. x_0 = 0.8 and x_0 = 2, lying in (√2/2, ∞)
[Technology Exercises] When solving Exercises 14–30, you may need to use appropriate technology (such as a calculator or a computer).
26. Factoring a quartic Find the approximate values of r_1 through r_4 in the factorization
8x^4-14x^3-9x^2+11x-1=8(x-r_1)(x-r_2)(x-r_3)(x-r_4)
Dependence on Initial Point
8. Using the function shown in the figure, and, for each initial estimate x_0, determine graphically what happens to the sequence of Newton’s method approximations
c. x_0=2