Two methods Evaluate the following limits in two different ways: Use the methods of Chapter 2 and use l’Hôpital’s Rule.
lim_x→0 (e²ˣ + 4eˣ - 5) / (e²ˣ - 1)
More limits Evaluate the following limits.
lim_x→1 (x ln x - x + 1) / (xln²x)
Use limit methods to determine which of the two given functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
x² ln x; x³
x²⁰ ; 1.0001ˣ
Prove that lim_x→∞ (1 + a/x)ˣ = eᵃ , for a ≠ 0 .
Exponential growth rates
a. For what values of b > 0 does bˣ grow faster than eˣ as x→∞?
b. Compare the growth rates of eˣ and eᵃˣ as x→∞ , for a > 0.
Evaluate the following limits in two different ways: with and without l’Hôpital’s Rule.
lim_x→∞ (2x⁵ - x + 1) / (5x⁶ + x)
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→∞ ln ((x +1) / (x-1))
lim_x→π / 2- (sin x) ^tan x
lim_ x→0 ⁺ | ln x | ˣ
lim_x→∞ (1 - (3/x))ˣ
lim_x→1 ( x- 1)^sinπx
Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = 2x + 1
f(x) = sin² x