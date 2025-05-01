Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = 1/x³
f(x) = 1/x³
f(x) = 2 - a cos x, a constant
f(x) = (x+4)/(4-x)
f(x) = 3x³ - 4x
f(x) = sin⁻¹ x
f(x) = tan x
f(x) = ln (1 - x)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. If f(x) = mx + b, then the linear approximation to f at any point is L(x) = f(x).
Approximate the change in the volume of a right circular cylinder of fixed radius r = 20 cm when its height decreases from h = 12 to h = 11.9 cm (V(h) = πr²h).
Approximate the change in the lateral surface area (excluding the area of the base) of a right circular cone of fixed height h = 6m when its radius decreases from r = 10 m to r = 9.9 m (S = πr√(r² + h²).
Avalanche forecasting Avalanche forecasters measure the temperature gradient dT/dh, which is the rate at which the temperature in a snowpack T changes with respect to its depth h. A large temperature gradient may lead to a weak layer in the snowpack. When these weak layers collapse, avalanches occur. Avalanche forecasters use the following rule of thumb: If dT/dh exceeds 10° C/m anywhere in the snowpack, conditions are favorable for weak-layer formation, and the risk of avalanche increases. Assume the temperature function is continuous and differentiable.
a. An avalanche forecaster digs a snow pit and takes two temperature measurements. At the surface (h = 0), the temperature is -16° C. At a depth of 1.1 m, the temperature is -2° C. Using the Mean Value Theorem, what can he conclude about the temperature gradient? Is the formation of a weak layer likely?
Mean Value Theorem and the police A state patrol officer saw a car start from rest at a highway on-ramp. She radioed ahead to a patrol officer 30 mi along the highway. When the car reached the location of the second officer 28 min later, it was clocked going 60 mi/hr. The driver of the car was given a ticket for exceeding the 60-mi/hr speed limit. Why can the officer conclude that the driver exceeded the speed limit?
{Use of Tech} Estimating roots The values of various roots can be approximated using Newton’s method. For example, to approximate the value of ³√10, we let x = ³√10 and cube both sides of the equation to obtain x³ = 10, or x³ - 10 = 0. Therefore, ³√10 is a root of p(x) = x³ - 10, which we can approximate by applying Newton’s method. Approximate each value of r by first finding a polynomial with integer coefficients that has a root r. Use an appropriate value of x₀ and stop calculating approximations when two successive approximations agree to five digits to the right of the decimal point after rounding.
r = 7¹/⁴
Where is the first local minimum of f(x) = (cos x)/x on the interval (0,∞) located?
Where are the inflection points of f(x) = (9/5)x⁵ - (15/2)x⁴ + (7/3)x³ + 30x² + 1 located?