Which of the following points is a location where the function is discontinuous?
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Find the critical points of the given function.
Find the critical points of the given function.
Find the critical points of the given function.
Find the global maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval. State as ordered pairs.
Find the global maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval. State as ordered pairs.
The figure shows six containers, each of which is filled from the top. Assume water is poured into the containers at a constant rate and each container is filled in 10 s. Assume also that the horizontal cross sections of the containers are always circles. Let h (t) be the depth of water in the container at time t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 10 . <IMAGE>
d. For each container, where does h' (the derivative of h ) have an absolute maximum on [0 , 10]?
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x³ - 3x² on [-1, 3]
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x² - 10 on [-2, 3]
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = √2 sin x- x on [0, 2π]
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = (4x³/3) + 5x² - 6x on [0,5]
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x/(x²+9)⁵ on [-2,2]
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = sec x on [-(π/4),π/4]
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x³e⁻ˣ on [-1,5]
Verify that the following functions satisfy the conditions of Theorem 4.9 on their domains. Then find the location and value of the absolute extrema guaranteed by the theorem.
f(x) = 4x + 1/√x