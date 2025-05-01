In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
8. y = ln kx, k constant
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
8. y = ln kx, k constant
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
10. y = ln(t^(3/2))
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
12. y = ln(10/x)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
14. y = ln(2θ+2)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
16. y = (ln x)³
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
18. y = t√(ln t)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
23. y = ln(x)/(1+ln(x))
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
25. y = ln(ln(x))
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
27. y = θ(sin(lnθ) + cos(lnθ))
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
29. y = ln(1/(x√(x+1)))
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
33. y = ln(sec(lnθ))
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
35. y = ln((x²+1)^5/√(1-x))
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(-5x)
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(5-7x)
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = xe^x-e^x