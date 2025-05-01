7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
9. ∫ from 4 to 6 [1 / √(8x – x²)] dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
9. ∫ from 4 to 6 [1 / √(8x – x²)] dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
30. ∫ from 5/2 to 5√3/2 [1 / (v² √(25 - v²))] dv
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
51. ∫ from -1 to 0 of x / (x² + 2x + 2) dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
35. ∫ from 0 to π/4 [(tan²θ + tanθ + 1) sec²θ] dθ
Evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫ from 0 to 1/6 1/√(1 - 9x²) dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
62. ∫ from 0 to π/2 √(1 + cosθ) dθ
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
56. ∫ from π to 3π/2 sin2x e^(sin²x) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
53. ∫ from 0 to π/4 of sec⁴θ dθ
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
59. ∫ from 0 to π/2 of √(1 - cos2x) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
60. ∫ from 0 to π/8 of √(1 - cos8x) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
40. ∫[0 to π/6] tan⁵(2x) sec(2x) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ from 0 to π of (1 - cos2x)³ᐟ² dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
19. ∫[0 to π/3] sin⁵x cos⁻²x dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
7. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin θ / (1 + cos² θ)] dθ
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
22. ∫[π/4 to π/2] sin²(2x) cos³(2x) dx