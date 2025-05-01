Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ, ƒ', and ƒ'' are continuous functions for all real numbers.

(a) ∫ ƒ(𝓍) ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = ½ (ƒ(𝓍))² + C.