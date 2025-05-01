Which of the following is typically classified as a receivable that is expected to be converted into cash within one year?
A
Goodwill
B
Land
C
Equipment
D
Accounts Receivable
1
Understand the concept of 'receivables': Receivables are amounts owed to a company by its customers or other parties, typically arising from credit sales or other transactions. They are classified as current assets if they are expected to be converted into cash within one year.
Review the classification of the given options: Goodwill, Land, and Equipment are not receivables. Goodwill is an intangible asset, Land is a long-term tangible asset, and Equipment is also a long-term tangible asset. None of these are expected to be converted into cash within one year.
Focus on 'Accounts Receivable': Accounts Receivable represents amounts owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided on credit. It is typically classified as a current asset because it is expected to be collected within one year.
Understand why Accounts Receivable is the correct answer: Among the options provided, only Accounts Receivable meets the criteria of being a receivable that is expected to be converted into cash within one year.
Conclude the classification: Accounts Receivable is classified as a current asset on the balance sheet, reflecting its short-term nature and expected conversion into cash within the operating cycle.
