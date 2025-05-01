Which one of the following types of receivables is considered the most liquid?
A
Advances to Employees
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Notes Receivable
D
Interest Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of liquidity: Liquidity refers to how quickly an asset can be converted into cash without losing its value. In the context of receivables, the most liquid type is the one closest to cash conversion.
Analyze each type of receivable: Advances to Employees are payments made to employees that are expected to be repaid or offset against future wages, which may not be quickly converted to cash. Notes Receivable are formal written promises to pay a certain amount, often with interest, but they may have longer terms. Interest Receivable represents interest earned but not yet received, which depends on the timing of interest payments.
Focus on Accounts Receivable: Accounts Receivable represents amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit. These are typically collected within a short period, making them highly liquid compared to other receivables.
Compare Accounts Receivable to other receivables: Since Accounts Receivable is directly tied to the operating cycle of a business and is expected to be collected quickly, it is considered more liquid than Notes Receivable, Interest Receivable, or Advances to Employees.
Conclude that Accounts Receivable is the most liquid type of receivable because it is closest to cash conversion and is typically collected within the shortest timeframe.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian