Which of the following events will most likely increase the concentration of lac gene products in an E. coli cell?
Addition of glucose to the growth medium
Addition of lactose to the growth medium
Removal of the CAP (catabolite activator protein) binding site from the lac operon
Mutation causing constitutive expression of the lac repressor
Step 1: Understand the lac operon system in E. coli, which controls the expression of genes involved in lactose metabolism. The lac operon is regulated by the presence or absence of lactose and glucose in the environment.
Step 2: Recall that the lac operon is normally repressed by the lac repressor protein, which binds to the operator region and prevents transcription when lactose is absent.
Step 3: When lactose is present, it acts as an inducer by binding to the lac repressor, causing it to change shape and release from the operator, allowing transcription of lac genes to proceed and increasing lac gene product concentration.
Step 4: Consider the role of glucose: the presence of glucose inhibits the activation of the lac operon through catabolite repression, mediated by CAP (catabolite activator protein). When glucose is added, CAP does not bind to its site, reducing lac operon expression.
Step 5: Analyze the effects of the other options: removal of the CAP binding site reduces activation, and mutation causing constitutive expression of the lac repressor would keep the operon repressed. Therefore, addition of lactose is the event that most likely increases lac gene product concentration.
