Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageTrihybrid Cross
Problem 23c
Textbook Question

A wild-type trihybrid soybean plant is crossed to a pure-breeding soybean plant with the recessive phenotypes pale leaf (l), oval seed (r), and short height (t). The results of the three-point test cross are shown below. Traits not listed are wild type.

Phenotype                  Number
Pale                               648
Pale, oval                        64
Pale, short                      10
Pale, oval, short            102
Oval                                  6
Oval, short                    618
Short                               84
Wild type                         98
                                    1630

What are the alleles on each homologous chromosome of the parental wild-type trihybrid soybean plant? Place the alleles in their correct gene order. Use L, R, and T to represent dominant alleles and l, r, and t for recessive alleles.

Verified Solution
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
26:8m

