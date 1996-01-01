If there are 20 duplicated chromosomes in a cell, how many centromeres are present?
A
10
B
0
C
20
D
40
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that each chromosome, whether duplicated or not, contains exactly one centromere. The centromere is the region where sister chromatids are held together and where spindle fibers attach during cell division.
Recognize that a duplicated chromosome consists of two sister chromatids joined at a single centromere, so the number of centromeres equals the number of duplicated chromosomes, not twice that number.
Given that there are 20 duplicated chromosomes, each with one centromere, the total number of centromeres is equal to the number of duplicated chromosomes.
Set up the relationship: Number of centromeres = Number of duplicated chromosomes = 20.
Conclude that the cell contains 20 centromeres because each duplicated chromosome contributes one centromere.
