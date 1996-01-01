During the reproductive cycle of a temperate bacteriophage, the viral DNA inserts into the bacterial chromosome, where the resultant prophage behaves much like a Trojan horse. It can remain quiescent, or it can become lytic and initiate a burst of progeny viruses. Several operons maintain the prophage state by interacting with a repressor that keeps the lytic cycle in check. Insults (ultraviolet light, for example) to the bacterial cell lead to a partial breakdown of the repressor, which in turn causes the production of enzymes involved in the lytic cycle. As stated in this simple form, would you consider this system of regulation to be operating under positive or negative control?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes an arrangement of genes consisting of an operator, promoter, and structural genes that regulate lactose metabolism in E. coli?
A
Trp operon
B
Repressor gene
C
Enhancer region
D
Lac operon
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a specific genetic arrangement that controls lactose metabolism in E. coli.
Recall that an operon is a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter and operator, allowing coordinated regulation of gene expression.
Identify the components mentioned: operator, promoter, and structural genes, which are typical parts of an operon.
Recognize that the Lac operon specifically regulates lactose metabolism by controlling genes involved in lactose uptake and breakdown.
Compare the options: the Trp operon regulates tryptophan synthesis, the repressor gene codes for a regulatory protein but is not the whole arrangement, and the enhancer region is a DNA sequence that increases transcription but is not an operon.
Textbook Question
Multiple Choice
Which of the following diagrams best represents a system in which the lac operon genes are about to be transcribed?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following events will most likely increase the concentration of lac gene products in an E. coli cell?
