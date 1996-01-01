Which of the following diagrams best represents a system in which the lac operon genes are about to be transcribed?
A
Lactose is present, and the repressor is not bound to the operator.
B
Lactose is absent, and the repressor is bound to the operator.
C
Lactose is present, but the repressor is still bound to the operator.
D
Glucose is present, and the repressor is bound to the operator.
Step 1: Understand the role of the lac operon in gene regulation. The lac operon controls the expression of genes involved in lactose metabolism in bacteria, and its transcription depends on the presence or absence of lactose and glucose.
Step 2: Recall that the lac operon is normally repressed by a repressor protein that binds to the operator region, preventing transcription when lactose is absent.
Step 3: When lactose is present, it acts as an inducer by binding to the repressor, causing a conformational change that prevents the repressor from binding to the operator. This allows RNA polymerase to transcribe the lac operon genes.
Step 4: Consider the effect of glucose presence. High glucose levels inhibit the activation of the lac operon through catabolite repression, but the key factor for transcription initiation is that the repressor must not be bound to the operator.
Step 5: Conclude that the lac operon genes are about to be transcribed when lactose is present and the repressor is not bound to the operator, allowing RNA polymerase to access the promoter and initiate transcription.
