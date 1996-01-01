For the following lac operon partial diploids, determine whether the synthesis of lacZ mRNA is 'constitutive,' 'inducible,' or 'uninducible,' and indicate whether the partial diploid is or (able or not able to utilize lactose).
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
Multiple Choice
What is the function of the lacI gene in the regulation of the lac operon?
A
It encodes β-galactosidase, which breaks down lactose into glucose and galactose.
B
It encodes the repressor protein that binds to the operator to inhibit transcription.
C
It enhances the binding of CAP-cAMP complex to the promoter.
D
It acts as a promoter for RNA polymerase binding.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the lac operon is a set of genes involved in lactose metabolism in bacteria, regulated to be active only when lactose is present and glucose is scarce.
Identify the role of the lacI gene, which is separate from the structural genes of the lac operon and encodes a regulatory protein.
Recognize that the lacI gene product is a repressor protein that can bind to the operator region of the lac operon, physically blocking RNA polymerase from transcribing the downstream genes.
Know that when lactose is absent, the repressor binds tightly to the operator, preventing transcription; when lactose is present, it binds to the repressor causing a conformational change that releases it from the operator, allowing transcription.
Distinguish the lacI gene function from other components: it does not encode β-galactosidase (which is lacZ), does not enhance CAP-cAMP binding, and is not a promoter itself.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
During the reproductive cycle of a temperate bacteriophage, the viral DNA inserts into the bacterial chromosome, where the resultant prophage behaves much like a Trojan horse. It can remain quiescent, or it can become lytic and initiate a burst of progeny viruses. Several operons maintain the prophage state by interacting with a repressor that keeps the lytic cycle in check. Insults (ultraviolet light, for example) to the bacterial cell lead to a partial breakdown of the repressor, which in turn causes the production of enzymes involved in the lytic cycle. As stated in this simple form, would you consider this system of regulation to be operating under positive or negative control?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes an arrangement of genes consisting of an operator, promoter, and structural genes that regulate lactose metabolism in E. coli?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following diagrams best represents a system in which the lac operon genes are about to be transcribed?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following events will most likely increase the concentration of lac gene products in an E. coli cell?
