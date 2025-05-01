Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic cells, which organelles contain their own DNA independent of the nuclear genome?
A
Ribosomes and lysosomes
B
Peroxisomes and vacuoles
C
Mitochondria and chloroplasts
D
Endoplasmic reticulum and Golgi apparatus
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that eukaryotic cells have a nuclear genome contained within the nucleus, but some organelles also have their own DNA, separate from the nuclear DNA.
Recall that mitochondria are organelles responsible for energy production through cellular respiration and contain their own circular DNA, which supports the endosymbiotic theory.
Recognize that chloroplasts, found in plant cells and some protists, conduct photosynthesis and also contain their own DNA, similar to mitochondria.
Note that other organelles like ribosomes, lysosomes, peroxisomes, vacuoles, endoplasmic reticulum, and Golgi apparatus do not have their own DNA; they rely on nuclear DNA for their protein components.
Conclude that the organelles containing their own independent DNA in eukaryotic cells are mitochondria and chloroplasts.
Watch next
Master Organelle DNA Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia