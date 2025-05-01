Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In most animals (including humans), mitochondrial DNA is typically inherited from which parent?
A
The father (paternal inheritance)
B
Equally from both parents (biparental inheritance)
C
The mother (maternal inheritance)
D
Only from the parent with the higher mitochondrial copy number at fertilization, regardless of sex
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) inheritance differs from nuclear DNA inheritance because mitochondria are organelles with their own DNA, separate from the chromosomes in the nucleus.
Recall that during fertilization, the egg (from the mother) contributes the majority of the cytoplasm and organelles, including mitochondria, to the zygote, while the sperm (from the father) contributes mostly nuclear DNA.
Recognize that paternal mitochondria are usually actively degraded or diluted out after fertilization, preventing their mtDNA from being passed on to the offspring.
Conclude that because of this biological mechanism, mitochondrial DNA is typically inherited exclusively from the mother, a pattern known as maternal inheritance.
Note that this maternal inheritance pattern is consistent across most animals, including humans, and is important for tracing maternal lineage in genetic studies.
