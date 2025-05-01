Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which eukaryotic organelles contain their own DNA genomes independent of the nuclear genome?
A
Ribosomes and the Golgi apparatus
B
The endoplasmic reticulum and lysosomes
C
Mitochondria and chloroplasts
D
Peroxisomes and vacuoles
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that eukaryotic cells have a nuclear genome located in the nucleus, but some organelles also contain their own DNA, separate from the nuclear DNA.
Recall that mitochondria are organelles responsible for energy production through cellular respiration and have their own circular DNA genome.
Recognize that chloroplasts, found in plant cells and some protists, conduct photosynthesis and also contain their own circular DNA genome.
Note that other organelles like ribosomes, Golgi apparatus, endoplasmic reticulum, lysosomes, peroxisomes, and vacuoles do not have their own DNA; they rely on nuclear DNA for their protein components.
Conclude that the organelles with independent DNA genomes in eukaryotic cells are mitochondria and chloroplasts.
