Multiple Choice
Which eukaryotic organelles contain their own DNA separate from the nuclear genome?
A
Ribosomes and centrosomes
B
Mitochondria and chloroplasts
C
Golgi apparatus and endoplasmic reticulum
D
Lysosomes and peroxisomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that eukaryotic cells have a nuclear genome contained within the nucleus, but some organelles also have their own DNA, which is separate from the nuclear DNA.
Recall that mitochondria are organelles responsible for energy production and contain their own circular DNA, which supports the endosymbiotic theory.
Recognize that chloroplasts, found in plant cells and some protists, also contain their own DNA, enabling them to perform photosynthesis independently of the nuclear genome.
Note that other organelles like ribosomes, centrosomes, Golgi apparatus, endoplasmic reticulum, lysosomes, and peroxisomes do not contain their own DNA; they rely on nuclear DNA for their protein components.
Conclude that the organelles containing their own DNA separate from the nuclear genome are mitochondria and chloroplasts.
